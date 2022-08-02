Jackson Keith remembers checking out NC State’s campus around four years ago when his older sister was looking at colleges.

Now, Keith is getting the VIP tour as one of the top in-state prospects in the class of 2025 out of Southern Durham (N.C.) High. Keith along with his dad and some of his prep coaches were able to do an unofficial visit Monday, which was the first day the class of 2025 could take trips to colleges per NCAA rules.