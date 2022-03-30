Wing Jackson Keith establishing himself early
DURHAM — Some players have the gift of knowing how to make the right play at the right time.
Freshman wing Jackson Keith showed he was beyond his years this season for Southern Durham High in Durham, N.C. The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder helped the Spartans go 20-7 overall this season, and he picked up scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Radford and North Carolina A&T.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news