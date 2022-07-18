ROCK HILL, S.C. — Sophomore Jackson Keith was able to come away with a 15s title and a spot in the adidas individual camp, and the month of July isn’t even close to over yet.

Keith and Team Loaded VA 15s won the adidas 3SSB championship in Rock Hill, S.C., on July 10, and then he stayed over for the camp session July 12-13. The Southern Durham (N.C.) High small forward is now playing in Seal Beach, Calif., on July 20-24.