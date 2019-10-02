It is no secret that four-star running back Will Shipley from Weddington High in Matthews, N.C., will be a high priority for NC State football in the 2021 recruiting class.

Rivals.com ranks Shipley, 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, as the nation’s top junior all-purpose back and the No. 2 prospect in what is shaping up to be a loaded in-state class in 2021. And NC State’s family connection to Shipley has been well documented, with both of his parents and multiple other relatives having graduated from NC State.