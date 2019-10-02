Four-star junior Will Shipley maintains strong relationship with NC State
It is no secret that four-star running back Will Shipley from Weddington High in Matthews, N.C., will be a high priority for NC State football in the 2021 recruiting class.
Rivals.com ranks Shipley, 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, as the nation’s top junior all-purpose back and the No. 2 prospect in what is shaping up to be a loaded in-state class in 2021. And NC State’s family connection to Shipley has been well documented, with both of his parents and multiple other relatives having graduated from NC State.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news