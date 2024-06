CHARLOTTE — Rising junior wide receiver Jaire Richburg hasn’t even made it to his one-year anniversary yet of returning to the game of football.

Richburg was tracking as a Division I basketball project a year ago, but when August 2023 arrived, his life got altered. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder from Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth High started off on the junior varsity squad in football. He slowly made his way to becoming an impact varsity performer and the college football scholarship offers started to come in. The offers haven’t stopped.