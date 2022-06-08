Wide receiver Chris Lawson Jr. makes return trip to NC State
Columbia (S.C.) Ridge View High senior wide receiver Chris Lawson Jr. is no stranger to NC State.
Lawson was able to make a return trip and camped at NC State on Saturday. Appalachian State coaches were also in attendance and quickly offered him.
Lawson previously attended NC State’s Junior Day on Jan. 31.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news