Where NC State football falls on way-too-early top 25 lists
NC State football returns the bulk of its squad that went 8-4 last season, including 7-3 in the ACC.
How is that playing nationally? Thus far there have been a sporadic mention among the "way-too-early" top 25 lists. Some, like ESPN.com, The Athletic and The Stadium, do not mention the Wolfpack in the top 25, and in the case of the latter two not among their equivalent for "also receiving votes."
But there are some outlets that are recognizing the Wolfpack. Here are those and what they are saying about NC State.
Bleacher Report — No. 23
NC State had something cooking before quarterback Devin Leary suffered a broken leg in mid-October. Assuming he'll be back behind center to open the 2021 season, the Wolfpack could be a sneaky contender. In spite of a revolving door at quarterback and an unusually young roster, they won eight games this year.
• NC State 2021 opponents ranked:
No. 3 Clemson
No. 13 Miami
No. 14 North Carolina
CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd — No. 23
The bowl game loss to Kentucky left a sour taste but an eight-win season was Dave Doeren's third in the last four years. Despite the loss of quarterback Bailey Hockman and two offensive line starters, a 6-0 start is possible.
• NC State 2021 opponents ranked:
No. 1 Clemson
No. 9 North Carolina
No. 15 Miami
Athlon Sports — "Next Tier"
"The Wolfpack quietly rebounded from a 4-8 mark in 2019 to a solid 8-4 record in ’20. Quarterback Devin Leary returns after suffering a season-ending injury in mid-October, and the offense received good news with Emeka Emezie passing on the NFL for one more year in Raleigh. Zonovan "Bam" Knight and Ricky Person Jr. are back to handle the backfield, and there’s a solid foundation up front. Alim McNeill is a big loss up front, but the defense won’t suffer much else in the way of losses. However, NC State has room to improve after giving up 29.2 points a game in ’20. Coach Dave Doeren’s team has a tricky road slate (at Boston College, Florida State, Miami and Mississippi State) but hosts Clemson and North Carolina."
• NC State 2021 opponents ranked:
No. 2 Clemson
No. 10 North Carolina
No. 16 Miami
Sporting News — Just missed
• NC State 2021 opponents ranked:
No. 2 Clemson
No. 14 North Carolina
No. 18 Miami
——
