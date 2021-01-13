NC State football returns the bulk of its squad that went 8-4 last season, including 7-3 in the ACC.

How is that playing nationally? Thus far there have been a sporadic mention among the "way-too-early" top 25 lists. Some, like ESPN.com, The Athletic and The Stadium, do not mention the Wolfpack in the top 25, and in the case of the latter two not among their equivalent for "also receiving votes."

But there are some outlets that are recognizing the Wolfpack. Here are those and what they are saying about NC State.