Where Devin Leary stands in PFF's ACC quarterback rankings

Pro Football Focus released its 1-130 preseason college football quarterback rankings this week, and the list displayed the strength at the position in the ACC.

The conference had three quarterbacks in the national top 10, and nine ACC signal callers were placed inside the top 50.

NC State redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary came in at No. 44 nationally. He received the ninth-highest ranking among quarterbacks from the ACC.

Leary was the Wolfpack's anticipated starter entering the 2020 campaign, but a prolonged COVID-19 quarantine in August sidelined him for the first six quarters of the season.

He went on to start three contests, all of which the Pack won, before suffering a season-ending leg break in October against Duke.