The Detriot Lions selected former NC State defensive lineman Alim McNeill with the 72nd overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. McNeill, a 6-2, 317-pound nose tackle that elected to go pro after his junior campaign in 2020, earned the highest run-defense grade among FBS defensive tackles according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Here is what the various national outlets are saying about McNeill and how they're grading the Lions' pick:

Junior defensive tackle Alim McNeill registered 26 tackles, including 4.5 for loss, and one sack in 2020. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

• PFF.com, Pro Football Focus — 2021 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams Draft Grade: A- Day 2: The Detroit Lions are, perhaps predictably, building from the inside out when it comes to the new regime’s first draft. After taking Penei Sewell in the first round, Detroit came back and grabbed an interior defensive lineman in the second and in the third. The consensus was all over the board in this interior defender class, but McNeill slotted in as PFF’s DT2, behind only Alabama’s Christian Barmore. McNeill is an impressive athlete for a guy who tips the scales at 320 pounds. That allows him to provide more pass-rushing juice than your typical nose tackle. It’s not difficult to see him becoming a difference-maker on a defense that sorely needs those types of players. • Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News — NFL Draft grades 2021: Complete results & analysis for every pick in Rounds 1-3 Grade: B The Lions went for another defensive tackle to support second-rounder Levi Onwuzurike. McNeil is a good complaint to Onwuzurike’s quicker, more explosive frame with his stouter nose-like presence against the run. • Chad Reuter, NFL.com — 2021 NFL Draft: Day 2 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams Grade: C+ Analysis: The Lions selected Onwuzurike, a strong penetrator who will be difficult to block at the next level, early in Round 2. Then they picked McNeill, a severely underrated player who will challenge offensive linemen on every play, in the third round. These picks were on top of trading for Michael Brockers from the Rams this offseason. Building on the lines is great, but ignoring other positions of need could cause depth issues during the season. Melifonwu has the length and size to be a solid outside corner, but he has to be more physical to stick in the league long-term. • Danny Kelly, The Ringer — The Ringer’s 2021 NFL Draft Team Grades Grade: A+ The Lions put together the most on-brand, build-through-the-trenches type of draft imaginable. This group has big bite-your-kneecaps energy: Sewell is a dominant tackle who plays with a glass-eater mentality; Onwuzurike and McNeill are both brawling interior defensive linemen; Melifonwu has elite size; and Barnes is an athletic and rangy hitter at linebacker. Oh, and St. Brown is a tough, physical slot receiver who bullies defensive backs in the red zone. New head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes laid a solid foundation with their first draft. • Eric Edholm, Yahoo Sports — Final 2021 NFL draft grades Draft Grade: B+ Least-favorite pick: McNeill We get why they took McNeill, our No. 84 overall player. The d-line needed more reinforcements after some losses at that spot, and he plays a different role than Onwuzurike, so it’s not too much overlap. But a run-stuffing nose tackle in Round 3 over some quality receivers who were on the board — Josh Palmer, Dyami Brown, Nico Collins, etc. — felt like a luxury pick. Even still, the Lions stole St. Brown a round later, which helped atone a bit, and McNeill has the look of a solid pro.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3Z6WnlkODZ6UFd3P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=