What they're saying about NC State basketball
The annual preseason publications Lindy's and Athlon are out with their college basketball preview magazines.
Here's a rundown of what they're saying about NC State.
Predicted Finish
In the ACC Tournament, seeds 10-15 have to play in the first round and need to win five gams to pull off an improbable championship.
Both magazines' predicted order of finish would have NC State needing to do just that.
Lindy's had NC State 10th in the ACC.
"Program is usually talented but can't quite find the right mix; expect to see the same story again," it wrote.
Athlon pegged the Wolfpack to come in 11th and be in the NIT.
"Under Kevin Keatts, the Wolfpack have hovered around the .500 mark in league play every season. They need to take the next step — but who will take on a bigger role in the backcourt."
It should be noted that neither magazine had a Wolfpack player on its preseason All-ACC teams. Lindy's did call redshirt junior center Manny Bates the ACC's top defender.
|Rank
|Team
|
1.
|
Duke
|
2.
|
Florida State
|
3.
|
Virginia
|
4.
|
North Carolina
|
5.
|
Louisville
|
6.
|
Syracuse
|
7.
|
Virginia Tech
|
8.
|
Notre Dame
|
9.
|
Georgia Tech
|
10.
|
NC State
|
11.
|
Miami
|
12.
|
Clemson
|
13.
|
Wake Forest
|
14.
|
Pittsburgh
|
15.
|
Boston College
|Rank
|Team
|
1.
|
Duke
|
2.
|
North Carolina
|
3.
|
Florida State
|
4.
|
Virginia Tech
|
5.
|
Virginia
|
6.
|
Louisville
|
7.
|
Syracuse
|
8.
|
Notre Dame
|
9.
|
Miami
|
10.
|
Georgia Tech
|
11.
|
NC State
|
12.
|
Wake Forest
|
13.
|
Clemson
|
14.
|
Pittsburgh
|
15.
|
Boston College
Where Pack's Non-Conference Opponents Are Projected
Here is a rundown of where NC State's non-conference opponents are projected to finish in their respective conferences.
|Date
|Opponent
|Conference
|Lindy's
|Athlon
|
Nov. 9
|
Bucknell
|
Patriot
|
6/10
|
8/10
|
Nov. 13
|
Colgate
|
Patriot
|
1/10
|
1/10
|
Nov. 16
|
Central Connecticut
|
Northeast
|
10/10
|
10/10
|
Nov. 17
|
Oklahoma State
|
Big 12
|
5/10
|
6/10
|
Nov. 21
|
Texas Southern
|
SWAC
|
2/12
|
3/12
|
Nov. 27
|
Louisiana Tech
|
CUSA
|
2/14
|
West 2/7
|
Dec. 1
|
Nebraska
|
Big Ten
|
13/14
|
12/14
|
Dec. 9
|
Bethune-Cookman
|
SWAC
|
12/12
|
12/12
|
Dec. 12
|
Purdue
|
Big Ten
|
2/14
|
2/14
|
Dec. 17
|
Richmond
|
Atlantic 10
|
2/14
|
2/14
|
Dec. 22
|
Wright State
|
Horizon
|
1/12
|
1/12
——
