 What they're saying about NC State Wolfpack basketball
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-09 10:59:22 -0500') }} basketball Edit

What they're saying about NC State basketball

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

The annual preseason publications Lindy's and Athlon are out with their college basketball preview magazines.

Here's a rundown of what they're saying about NC State.

NC State Wolfpack basketball forward Jericole Hellems
Senior forward Jericole Hellems is NC State's leading returning scorer. (NC State media relations)

Predicted Finish

In the ACC Tournament, seeds 10-15 have to play in the first round and need to win five gams to pull off an improbable championship.

Both magazines' predicted order of finish would have NC State needing to do just that.

Lindy's had NC State 10th in the ACC.

"Program is usually talented but can't quite find the right mix; expect to see the same story again," it wrote.

Athlon pegged the Wolfpack to come in 11th and be in the NIT.

"Under Kevin Keatts, the Wolfpack have hovered around the .500 mark in league play every season. They need to take the next step — but who will take on a bigger role in the backcourt."

It should be noted that neither magazine had a Wolfpack player on its preseason All-ACC teams. Lindy's did call redshirt junior center Manny Bates the ACC's top defender.

Lindy's Projected ACC Order Of Finish
Rank Team

1.

Duke

2.

Florida State

3.

Virginia

4.

North Carolina

5.

Louisville

6.

Syracuse

7.

Virginia Tech

8.

Notre Dame

9.

Georgia Tech

10.

NC State

11.

Miami

12.

Clemson

13.

Wake Forest

14.

Pittsburgh

15.

Boston College
Athlon's Projected ACC Order Of Finish
Rank Team

1.

Duke

2.

North Carolina

3.

Florida State

4.

Virginia Tech

5.

Virginia

6.

Louisville

7.

Syracuse

8.

Notre Dame

9.

Miami

10.

Georgia Tech

11.

NC State

12.

Wake Forest

13.

Clemson

14.

Pittsburgh

15.

Boston College

Where Pack's Non-Conference Opponents Are Projected

Here is a rundown of where NC State's non-conference opponents are projected to finish in their respective conferences.

NC State's Non-Conference Opponents
Date Opponent Conference Lindy's Athlon

Nov. 9

Bucknell

Patriot

6/10

8/10

Nov. 13

Colgate

Patriot

1/10

1/10

Nov. 16

Central Connecticut

Northeast

10/10

10/10

Nov. 17

Oklahoma State

Big 12

5/10

6/10

Nov. 21

Texas Southern

SWAC

2/12

3/12

Nov. 27

Louisiana Tech

CUSA

2/14

West 2/7

Dec. 1

Nebraska

Big Ten

13/14

12/14

Dec. 9

Bethune-Cookman

SWAC

12/12

12/12

Dec. 12

Purdue

Big Ten

2/14

2/14

Dec. 17

Richmond

Atlantic 10

2/14

2/14

Dec. 22

Wright State

Horizon

1/12

1/12

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}