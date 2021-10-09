What they're saying about NC State basketball

Here's a rundown of what they're saying about NC State.

The annual preseason publications Lindy's and Athlon are out with their college basketball preview magazines.

In the ACC Tournament, seeds 10-15 have to play in the first round and need to win five gams to pull off an improbable championship.

Both magazines' predicted order of finish would have NC State needing to do just that.

Lindy's had NC State 10th in the ACC.

"Program is usually talented but can't quite find the right mix; expect to see the same story again," it wrote.

Athlon pegged the Wolfpack to come in 11th and be in the NIT.

"Under Kevin Keatts, the Wolfpack have hovered around the .500 mark in league play every season. They need to take the next step — but who will take on a bigger role in the backcourt."

It should be noted that neither magazine had a Wolfpack player on its preseason All-ACC teams. Lindy's did call redshirt junior center Manny Bates the ACC's top defender.