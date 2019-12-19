The early returns suggest that last year NC State football did very well with its post-early signing day recruiting. It landed a coveted transfer from Coastal Carolina in all-conference defensive end Jeffrey Gunter, who will be a redshirt junior this fall.

It also signed former Maryland pledge Jordan Houston and former Vanderbilt commit Delbert Mimms at running back and former Baylor commitment Cecil Powell at defensive back. Both Powell and Houston burned their redshirts as true freshman and figure prominently into NC State's future plans.

NC State can add five more players, head coach Dave Doeren explained Wednesday. That's more than it has had available in the past couple of classes. How will those spots sort out? Here are some educated guesses.