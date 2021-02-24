More NC State fans could be able to attend Wolfpack sporting events soon due to relaxed capacity restrictions announced by the state of North Carolina. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that he will sign an executive order increasing the allowed capacity of both indoor and outdoor athletic venues that were put in place in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Here's what that means for NC State:

PNC Arena has a capacity of 19.500 for basketball games. (GoPack.com)

An exception for larger indoor arenas with a capacity of more than 5000 people will allow up to 15% capacity if more safety protocols are followed. Most college and professional indoor sports like basketball and hockey can have fans at 15% capacity with certain protocols. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) February 24, 2021

PNC Arena

PNC Arena, the home of NC State men's basketball, has a capacity of 19,500 for basketball games. According to Cooper's announcement, large indoor arenas with a capacity greater than 5,000 will be allowed to have up to 15 percent capacity "if more safety protocols are followed." Assuming NC State will allow the full 15 percent capacity, that would allow up to 2,925 fans to attend events. The Wolfpack has two home games remaining in the 2020-21 regular season. The Pack will host Pittsburgh on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 4:00 p.m. and will conclude its regular season with a home meeting against Virginia Tech on Saturday, March 6 at 2 p.m. on Senior Day. NC State has yet to announce any official changes to its attendance policies, which currently permits a limited attendance of families of players and coaches as well as media and essential staff.

Doak Field at Dail Park

The newly relaxed restrictions will also permit up to a 30 percent capacity for outdoor stadiums. NC State baseball began its 2020 season on Sunday, Feb. 21 in a home double-header against Davidson after its originally-scheduled opening series against VMI was canceled due to at least one positive COVID-19 test within the VMI program. Doak Field at Dail Park, the home venue for Wolfpack baseball, has a capacity of 2,200 chairback seats. If NC State allows the full 30 percent capacity crowd for baseball games, up to 660 fans could attend Wolfpack home games. The Pack's next scheduled home game is Friday, Feb. 26 at 3:00 p.m. against Georgia Tech in the opener of a three-game weekend series.

Reynolds Coliseum

Reynolds Coliseum, the home venue for NC State women's basketball, wrestling and volleyball, among other athletic programs, has a capacity of 5,500 for basketball games since the most recent renovation in 2016. Assuming NC State was to allow the new 15 percent capacity, up to 825 fans could attend Wolfpack basketball games. NC State's women's basketball team has just one home contest remaining in the 2020-21 regular season. The Wolfpack will host Pittsburgh on Thursday, Feb 25 at 4:00 p.m. for Senior Day. While the first two rounds of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament are normally played at host venues of teams with high seeds, the NCAA previously announced that the entirety of the Big Dance will be played in select venues in Texas. The first round will be played at select sites in San Antonio, Austin and San Marcos, and all subsequent games will be played in San Antonio, which was already the host site of the Final Four.

Carter-Finley Stadium

Carter-Finley Stadium, the home of NC State football, has a capacity of 58,000. The previous restrictions permitted up to seven percent capacity for large outdoor venues with capacities above 10,000. Carter-Finley Stadium was able to host up to 4,060 fans for football games. Under the new 30 percent rule, that would be increased to 17,400 fans. NC State has yet to announce a date for a 2021 spring scrimmage. The Wolfpack's 2020 spring game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NC State is set to open its 2021 football season against South Florida at home on Thursday, Sept. 2 at a time to be announced.

Greensboro Coliseum