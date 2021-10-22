What others are picking for NC State at Miami

Also locally, although he did not give a score, News and Observer's Jonas Pope IV is also going with NC State.

“I think NC State wins, but Miami finds a way to put up some second-half points,” she concluded.

Most of them agree with us.

How do others see the game playing out?

Both of The Wolfpacker staff went with NC State to prevail Saturday at Boston College.

At the South Florida Sun Sentinel, writers Dave Hyde, Khobi Price and Keven Lerner were all in agreement, NC State will win by about a touchdown. Hyde and Price selected identical 33-27 scores while Lerner went with a 31-23 victory.

“N.C. State has one of the stingiest defenses in the nation and will be the toughest challenge to date for UM quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who’s acknowledged he needs to be more settled entering games,” Price wrote. “Despite the changes on the depth chart, it’s hard seeing Miami’s struggling defense keeping the Wolfpack in check.”

At Athlon, the duo of Steven Lassan and Mark Ross went with the Wolfpack while Ben Weinrib chose Miami. It should be noted that last week Lassan and Ross went with NC State over Boston College while Weinrib chose the Eagles.

In a more detailed analysis of the game for Athon, Antwan Staley went with NC State, 37-21.

“The Hurricanes showed positive signs against a North Carolina defense that isn't nearly as good as the one they will see this week,” Staley wrote. “This game will come down to the defenses, and that's where the Wolfpack appear to have a distinct advantage.

“Miami has struggled with giving up big plays and committing penalties this year. It is hard to believe Saturday will be any different for the Hurricanes, even at home.”

Pete Fiutak of CollegeFootballNews.com has NC State winning 34-27 and gave it a must-see rating of three, with one being “Dancing with the Stars: Grease Night” and five being “Succession.”

“Can Miami finally catch a break and be on the right side of a close game? Eventually, yes, but not against this NC State team,” Fiutak wrote

“The Wolfpack D is too strong, and the O is too good at consistently just keeping things moving, and three takeaways will be enough to open things up by the early fourth quarter.”

The ESPN duo of David Hale and Andrea Adelson were split.