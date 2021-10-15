What others are picking for NC State at Boston College

Both of The Wolfpacker staff went with NC State to prevail Saturday at Boston College.

How do others see the game playing out?

It's a decidedly mixed verdict.

At College Football News, Pete Fiutak gave the game a 3.5 must-see rating from a scale of one being “pumpkin spice anything” to five being “caramel apple anything.” Fiutak has NC State pulling out a 26-20 triumph.

“The Boston College defense is great on third downs, but the NC State D is phenomenal, allowing teams to convert just 24% of their chances.

“BC will be tough at home. QB Dennis Grosel has been decent in place of Phil Jurkovec, but he needs the running game to take over and that’s going to be a problem.

“The stats are misleading since Mississippi State doesn’t run, Clemson can’t, and that’s not really what Louisiana Tech does, but NC State has been great against ground games so far, allowing just one score and 3.4 yards per carry.

“This should be more of a slugfest than you might expect, with NC State’s D doing just a wee bit more.”

Steven Lassan, Mark Ross and Ben Weinrib at Athlon Sports all picked every game for week seven. Lassan and Ross both chose NC State while Weinrib went with Boston College.

Mike Barber and David Teel of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Aaron McFarling of the Roanoke Times and Bennett Conlin of the Daily Progress each made projections on the game, with every one of them suggesting a close contest.

Picking NC State were Teel (24-21), Barber (28-27) and Conlin (28-21) while McFarling chose the Eagles (24-21).

The ESPN duo of David Hale and Andrea Adelson split on their picks.