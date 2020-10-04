What happens after a national writer bet against NC State Saturday
Andy Staples of The Athletic guaranteed a Pittsburgh victory over NC State Wolfpack football. So confident in his prediction, he swore to Ari Wasserman, also of The Athletic, he would eat a spoonful of mayonnaise, his least favorite condiment, if NC State won.
Here's a snapshot of Staples realizing his worst fear coming true Saturday.
Live look at me waiting for the Pitt game to start @Andy_Staples pic.twitter.com/7yhQhfWkMd— Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) October 3, 2020
Too legit...— Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) October 3, 2020
Too legit to Pitt...
Not happening today, @AriWasserman. Panthers roll. https://t.co/0nPTQdYIOe
I’m keeping the faith.— Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) October 3, 2020
Narrator: Andy was losing faith quickly. https://t.co/B3LB2SptwA
Unfortunately. https://t.co/lAODLM9wJn— Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) October 3, 2020
If I lose — which I won’t — @AriWasserman will be selecting the mayo. https://t.co/3n2UZbJRMv— Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) October 3, 2020
It’s as if they know I have to eat mayonnaise if they lose. https://t.co/P2KIs6E1yd— Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) October 3, 2020
Me as they review this Pitt TD. pic.twitter.com/7o2VNRvqTo— Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) October 3, 2020
Live look at @Andy_Staples after NC State takes 24-23 4th quarter lead at PItt pic.twitter.com/amFaOW1trN— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 3, 2020
Pitt is down one and facing fourth-and-1 with 5:51 remaining. pic.twitter.com/mT23pGQm36— Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) October 3, 2020
OK, @AriWasserman, South Carolina covered (and Florida won) as I promised. Now it’s time for the Panthers to quit messing around.— Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) October 3, 2020
I will not. pic.twitter.com/oRf2RmC0ea— Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) October 3, 2020
@AriWasserman we have a game on 12/12 and a couple of open spots for on field promotions....— Duke's Mayo Classic (@DukesMayoBowl) October 3, 2020
I still can’t believe I have to eat mayonnaise this week.— Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) October 4, 2020
I also can’t believe I have to admit @AriWasserman was right.
Frankly, not sure which is worse.
