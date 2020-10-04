 What happens after a national writer bet against NC State Wolfpack football against Pitt
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-04 14:06:43 -0500') }}

What happens after a national writer bet against NC State Saturday

Matt Carter
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Andy Staples of The Athletic guaranteed a Pittsburgh victory over NC State Wolfpack football. So confident in his prediction, he swore to Ari Wasserman, also of The Athletic, he would eat a spoonful of mayonnaise, his least favorite condiment, if NC State won.

Here's a snapshot of Staples realizing his worst fear coming true Saturday.

