Today would have been Selection Sunday for NC State basketball and the rest of the NCAA. Instead, everything has been grounded by the coranavirus outbreak, and we will likely never know if the Wolfpack had done enough to be on the right side of the bubble.

But what could the bracket had looked like if the tournament was still a go? It's very tricky to even guess given how the conference tournaments were abruptly cancelled, along with almost all of the rest of the sporting world.

We give it a try, though. We froze the field through games of Wednesday, and for the tournaments that were not finished we awarded the top seeds with the automatic bids. A big winner in that was Cincinnati, who was firmly on the bubble otherwise.

As for NC State, our analysis led us to believe the Wolfpack was safely in and indeed it even came close to bypassing the first four games in Dayton, Ohio.

For those wondering, our first four left out were: Texas, Stanford, UCLA and (not seriously considered) Arkansas.

In looking back last year, we correctly guessed all but two at-large teams, missing Temple and Belmont, who were two of our last four teams in. We had the Wolfpack and TCU in instead.

We guessed 32 teams' seeds correctly and were within one line on 27 more. We missed six teams by two lines and none by more than that.