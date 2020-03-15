News More News
What could have been: The Wolfpacker's mock bracket

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
Today would have been Selection Sunday for NC State basketball and the rest of the NCAA. Instead, everything has been grounded by the coranavirus outbreak, and we will likely never know if the Wolfpack had done enough to be on the right side of the bubble.

But what could the bracket had looked like if the tournament was still a go? It's very tricky to even guess given how the conference tournaments were abruptly cancelled, along with almost all of the rest of the sporting world.

We give it a try, though. We froze the field through games of Wednesday, and for the tournaments that were not finished we awarded the top seeds with the automatic bids. A big winner in that was Cincinnati, who was firmly on the bubble otherwise.

As for NC State, our analysis led us to believe the Wolfpack was safely in and indeed it even came close to bypassing the first four games in Dayton, Ohio.

For those wondering, our first four left out were: Texas, Stanford, UCLA and (not seriously considered) Arkansas.

In looking back last year, we correctly guessed all but two at-large teams, missing Temple and Belmont, who were two of our last four teams in. We had the Wolfpack and TCU in instead.

We guessed 32 teams' seeds correctly and were within one line on 27 more. We missed six teams by two lines and none by more than that.

Mock Bracket
Seed Midwest East South West

1

Kansas

Dayton

Baylor

Gonzaga

16

NCCU/Prairie View A&M

Eastern Washington

Siena/ Robert Morris

Boston U.

8

Rutgers

Marquette

Florida

LSU

9

Saint Mary's

Oklahoma

Arizona

Houston

5

Wisconsin

Louisville

Auburn

Iowa

12

Akron

Cincinnati

Stephen F. Austin

Yale

4

Butler

Maryland

Ohio State

Oregon

13

Liberty

Vermont

North Texas

Bradley

6

Providence

West Virginia

Penn State

Michigan

11

Utah State

Richmond/ Wichita State

NC State/ Texas Tech

Xavier

3

Kentucky

Michigan St.

Seton Hall

Duke

14

Belmont

Hofstra

UC Irvine

New Mexico St.

7

Illinois

Virginia

BYU

Colorado

10

East Tenn. St.

Arizona State

Southern Cal

Indiana

2

Florida State

Villanova

Creighton

San Diego St.

15

Little Rock

North Dakota St.

Winthrop

Northern Ky.

