TheWolfpacker - What Can Wolfpack Nation Expect From Breon Pass

Last night, Breon Pass scored his 2,000th career point which is a special occasion in the pantheon of North Carolina public school history. Pass has had a storied career at Reidsville High School, there is no questioning that. On a personal note, Pass is a special young man, the type people flock to, a natural leader and a winner. While his past has been extraordinary, I wanted to take a look at his future.



This week Pass became the 47th player in NCHSAA history to surpass 2,000 career points as he passed the likes of Jerry Stackhouse and Reggie Bullock and is currently sitting at 2,069 (and counting). Scoring exploits are nothing new for Pass as he already sits at third all-time for points scored during a player’s sophomore season as he supplanted Scooter Sherrill and finished with 705 in the 2018-19 season. However, Pass has been far from a one trick pony on the basketball floor. Take a look at his overall career stats. In 94 games played, he carries a 75-20 record along with 22 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3 steals per game while shooting a staggering 48.1% (223-463) from three. The 5’11” point guard is simply just an incredibly productive basketball player. So, looking at these numbers, how does this translate from 2A Reidsville High School to the ACC. Well, there is no easy way to tell that prior to them getting thrown into the fire. When projecting a player from one level to the next, many times you can look at an in-exact formula consisting of a players mental makeup, their physical tools and their skill sets to get a glimpse into what they could be at the next level, but you never really truly know until they are there. However, in looking toward where one is going there is no better place to start than looking at where the other is at.

had to rock the 32 for you pops ! senior night 🤞🏽🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/aHLKcUKAlN — Breon Pass (@PassBreon) February 17, 2021

There are currently three players on NC State’s roster who have played minutes at point guard this season and will be coming back next year, Cam Hayes, Shakeel Moore and Thomas Allen. Looking at the 2021 class NC State signed, Breon Pass, Terquavion Smith and Ernest Ross, Pass is the only one who is a point guard (Terquavion Smith, while being about 6’2” and 165 or so pounds, is a true shooting guard). Looking at the NC State roster, they have three players who are currently listed as seniors. Now this season every player across the NCAA is able to opt in and come back for another year with no penalty. But, for the sake of this conversation, let’s say DJ Funderburk, Devon Daniels and Braxton Beverly all decide to move on with their careers, the three incoming freshmen will slide right into their roster spots. Now, at the current time, we cannot account for transfers (over 1,000 D1 transfers last season) so there could still be some players on the roster who could opt to go that route but for now, here we are. So where can we start, let us see how this trio, currently on the roster, has fared this season.