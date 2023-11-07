The rumors of MJ Morris redshirting and likely transferring have been on-going for the last few days.

NC State coach Dave Doeren has not confirmed the news Tuesday, but NIL collective Savage Wolves essentially did with a welcoming Brennan Armstrong graphic for Twitter and playing off of Morris’ “quitting” in the headline. Savage Wolves has since taken it down.

Because Morris has played in four games, he can not play the rest of the season and get a redshirt. That would leave him with three years of eligibility. If he played out this season and then transferred, he would have two years left.

If Armstrong is the guy, who also understands the business of transferring and NIL money, after arriving from Virginia about nine months ago, what will the Armstrong 2.0 look like. The Wolfpack Central takes a look.