West Virginia CB commit Serious Stinyard to check out NC State

Sometimes the wait is worth it and that could be the case with senior cornerback Serious Stinyard.

The Tampa (Fla.) Gaither High senior cornerback wasn’t able to officially visit NC State last June, but will this Friday-through-Sunday.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Gaither went to see West Virginia on May 31-June 2, Minnesota on June 7-9 and Kansas State on June 14-16, and then picked the Mountaineers on June 18. The Rivals.com three-star prospect figured he was done with the recruiting process, but he wanted to make sure.