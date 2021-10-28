 Wes Moore, players preview upcoming NC State women's basketball season
basketball

Wes Moore, players preview upcoming NC State women's basketball season

Matt Carter
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

NC State women's basketball head coach Wes Moore updated his team's health status Thursday.

Senior forward Kayla Jones is working her way back from surgery to repair a torn patella tendon in her knee but Moore hopes the all-conference performer will play in Tuesday's opener at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh against No. 1 South Carolina.

Junior forward Jada Boyd will not be playing then. She has a torn tendon in her shooting hand and will be out until late-November or early-December, Moore noted.

Watch Moore, Rutgers sophomore guard transfer Diamond Johnson, senior guard Kai Crutchfield and ACC Championship hero senior guard Raina Perez talk with the media via Zoom.

