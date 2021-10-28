Wes Moore, players preview upcoming NC State women's basketball season
NC State women's basketball head coach Wes Moore updated his team's health status Thursday.
Senior forward Kayla Jones is working her way back from surgery to repair a torn patella tendon in her knee but Moore hopes the all-conference performer will play in Tuesday's opener at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh against No. 1 South Carolina.
Junior forward Jada Boyd will not be playing then. She has a torn tendon in her shooting hand and will be out until late-November or early-December, Moore noted.
Watch Moore, Rutgers sophomore guard transfer Diamond Johnson, senior guard Kai Crutchfield and ACC Championship hero senior guard Raina Perez talk with the media via Zoom.
