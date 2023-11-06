NC State never trailed in the contest and held a double-digit lead over the last 15:08 of the game. Two of the newcomers helped spark the squad, with sixth-year senior center D.J. Burns taking care of business with his inside skills and a nice mid-range jumper. Burns scored a team-high 16 points in 27 minutes, and was helped in the point by Missouri power forward transfer Mohamed Diarra , who added 10 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

NC State had a secret scrimmage against Georgia and an exhibition game against Mount Olive, but the action became real Monday night against The Citadel. Six players made their NC State debut in helping the Wolfpack win 72-59 over The Citadel.

There is always a different vibe when playing a first game with a new team.

Holdings things down on the perimeter, Stanford point guard transfer Michael O’Connell hit 4 of 5 three-pointers for 14 points, plus seven assists, three assists and zero turnovers off the bench. He had a team-best plus-20 for plus/minus in 25 minutes of action. Keatts knew O’Connell would bounce back after a poor performance against Mount Olive.

“I thought both Michael [O’Connell] and Mo were very good,” NCSU coach Kevin Keatts said. “The message I said to the team, if you play hard, the ball will find you. I didn’t run any plays for either of those guys.”

Diarra even had the freedom to go 2 of 6 on three-pointers, though Keatts is trying to tell him he isn’t a 6-11 shooting guard. Diarra feels he has a chip on his shoulder this season.

“It was a great feeling,” Diarra said. “Coach Keatts gives it and I love it. I work on my shot all summer. I want to get confident. Last year was not a good year for me. This year, I take personally. I want to show some people I can play at this level.”

The only other time O’Connell had made four three-pointers was in a 81-69 loss against Arizona on March 3, 2022. He said the NCSU coaching staff has really worked hard with him to get shooting practice in.

“It was great to play in front of a crowd at PNC,” O’Connell said. “I was psyched to be out there, first real game. It was a great experience.”

NC State played seniors D.J. Horne and Casey Morsell, along with junior Jayden Taylor in the starting lineup. The trio didn’t together much against Mount Olive. Horne went 2 of 12 from the field for six points, but added six rebounds and four assists.

“We will see more chemistry being built throughout this team,” Horne said. “I think as the games start to go on, things will look more fluid.”

NC State returns to action Friday against Abilene Christian. The Wolfpack could have different players step up each night.

“The buy-in from this team, that is what I am telling them to do,” Keatts said. “If it is not your night, do something else.

Burns half-joked he got 20 “grandmothers” to come to the game against The Citadel and is aiming for more Friday. He shared the original of what has become part of his schtick.

“On Friday, we need a few more granny’s in the building,” Burns said. “My granny [last year] came to her first NC State game, and that is what it was. I was thinking, ‘[My] Granny is on the way, so let’s bring everyone’s granny.’ They loved it.”