This week, NC State football announced that fifth-year senior Emanuel McGirt Jr. and redshirt sophomore Grant Gibson had won the two vacant starting positions on the offensive line.

Both are former four-star prospects, but they took incredibly different paths towards a possible first career start.

McGirt was a highly prized offensive tackle from Durham (N.C.) Hillside High. Rivals.com rated him the No. 196 player in the country in the class of 2015. After briefly committing to UNC, McGirt opened his recruitment up and eventually picked NC State over Georgia and Virginia Tech.

But after redshirting while All-American Joe Thuney manned the left tackle spot in 2015, McGirt spent the next two years dealing with a couple of injuries. It was not until his redshirt junior campaign that McGirt felt healthy.

Now he’s in line to start at left tackle.

“It’s been tough, but I feel like it’s made me a better man, so I wouldn’t change it,” McGirt said.

He acknowledged that there was a point where he had doubt, but he never questioned his raw abilities.

“I know I am talented enough to do the job,” he said.

It may not have been how McGirt envisioned his career, but he’s content with it.

“Obviously I thought I would come in and be the guy,” McGirt said. “Sometimes it doesn’t work out that way, and that’s all right. I’m fine with my journey.”

Gibson signed with NC State out of Mallard Creek High in Charlotte fully intending to play defensive tackle. After redshirting in 2017, Gibson appeared poised to land on the two-deep last fall.

Two games into the season however, Gibson was asked to move to offensive line. The good news for NC State is he played center at Mallard Creek on an offense that was exclusively shotgun.

“I was like, ‘I haven’t snapped in like two years.’ It took one snap and it came right back to me,” Gibson recalled.

Gibson is trying to replace one of the greatest centers to play at NC State in Garrett Bradbury, who is in line to start as a rookie for the Minnesota Vikings.

Both McGirt and Bradbury are aiming to fill large shoes. McGirt is replacing All-ACC tackle Tyler Jones. NC State also lost All-American guard Terronne Prescod. Hence many may have questions about the unit entering the fall.

McGirt noted that in 2016, when Dwayne Ledford arrived to coach the offensive line after Mike Uremovich had left, NC State had similar questions and turned out alright.

“As a group that makes us work harder,” Gibson added. “Whoever fills those spots this year, I feel like we’ll have a great squad.”

Both are hoping that new offensive line coach John Garrison will have as smooth a transition as Ledford enjoyed. Ledford left Raleigh to be the offensive coordinator at Louisville.

McGirt and Gibson both noted one trait that Garrison preaches: effort.

“If you don’t give great effort during a drill, you’re going back,” Gibson said. “That’s something that I like because you can’t take any snaps off in a game, so why would you take one off during practice.”