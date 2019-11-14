NC State redshirt freshman linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. understood what competition was like because of where he went to high school. Hart has been able to find a way to help the Wolfpack early in his college career, despite being a Rivals.com two-star prospect in the class of 2018, thanks to his prep career. Hart helped Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage to back-to-back undefeated Class 5A titles. American Heritage was ranked No. 4 in the country his senior year by USA Today and was No. 6 nationally according to MaxPreps.com.

NC State redshirt freshman linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. earned his first college start last Saturday against Clemson. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

“It prepared me a lot, and we had a great coaching staff with a lot of coaches that played in the NFL,” Hart said. “I think that contributed to me being able to play at this high level.” American Heritage is coached by former NFL cornerback Pat Surtain, whose son is a cornerback at Florida State. “I think I had better development than some players did because of the good coaching and good strength and conditioning coaches I had back then,” Hart explained. Hart earned his first college start against then No. 5-ranked Clemson last Saturday, responding with seven tackles, including 1.5 for loss. The 6-1, 225-pounder has played in every game this season and has 28 tackles, 5.5 hits for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery in 197 plays. The Wolfpack started Hart, redshirt freshman Payton Wilson and freshman Drake Thomas at linebacker in light of injuries to junior Louis Acceus and redshirt sophomore Isaiah Moore. “It was a long-time dream,” Hart said of earning his first career start. “I’ve been working hard and got the opportunity. Coach always tells me to prepare for every game as if I are going to start. It was a great opportunity to be able to play.” It remains to be seen what Hart’s role is this Saturday against Louisville, but he knows some of the Cardinals players that are from South Florida. He expects a lot of speed on the field, which fits his style of play. NC State’s switch from a 4-2-5 alignment to a 3-3-5 also created opportunities for Hart to contribute in a reserve role this season. “It definitely opened up more doors, especially getting on the field and having more speed on the field,” Hart said. “We have a whole lot of great talent in the linebacker room.” Hart noted that the defensive playbook is complex, but he’s learning the multiple linebacker positions. He was helped by playing in four games last year, while still preserving his redshirt season. “It’s not a huge difference [between linebacker positions], but you have to take time and study,” Hart said. “I remember my first kickoff was against Marshall [last year]. I was like, ‘The speed is definitely different than it was in high school.’ It was definitely a big awakening for me.” Hart goes by C.J. with his friends, but his family is proud that he’s Calvin Hart Jr. “She [his mom] was like ‘I want you to be called as Calvin. I want the world to know you as Calvin and not C.J.,’” Hart said. “She wanted me to be more professional. All my friends call me C.J.”

