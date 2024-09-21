Week in sound bites for Clemson game

NC State has hopes to redeem itself from the blowout loss against Tennessee, by its performance today against Clemson.
The 2-1 Wolfpack play at No. 21-ranked Clemson at 12 p.m. today on ABC.
Click below to listen to some of the sound bites from the week, and click here to follow The Wolfpack Central on Instagram.
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE