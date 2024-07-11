ROCK HILL, S.C. — The second day of the adidas 3SSB championships took place Wednesday in Rock Hill, S.C. College coaches weren’t allowed to come Wednesday, but they’ll descend on the nine-court facility Thursday.

The Wolfpack Central was able to see several players, including senior guard Kaden Magwood of Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy, who the Wolfpack offered Monday. Sophomore wing Jordan Page of Raleigh, junior power forward Latrell Allmond of Richmond, Va., and junior power forward Justin Caldwell of Fayetteville, N.C., were also part of the action Wednesday. Allmond has a Wolfpack offer. adidas 3SSB Wednesday's recap