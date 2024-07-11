Wednesday's adidas 3SSB event recap
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The second day of the adidas 3SSB championships took place Wednesday in Rock Hill, S.C.
College coaches weren’t allowed to come Wednesday, but they’ll descend on the nine-court facility Thursday.
The Wolfpack Central was able to see several players, including senior guard Kaden Magwood of Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy, who the Wolfpack offered Monday.
Sophomore wing Jordan Page of Raleigh, junior power forward Latrell Allmond of Richmond, Va., and junior power forward Justin Caldwell of Fayetteville, N.C., were also part of the action Wednesday. Allmond has a Wolfpack offer.
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE