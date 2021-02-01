WATCH: Wes Moore and NC State players after win over No. 1 Louisville
NC State Wolfpack women's basketball defeated No. 1 Louisville on the road Monday night.
The Wolfpack (12-1, 7-1 ACC) has now defeated the top-ranked team in the country twice this season. The first was a 54-46 victory over then-ranked No. 1 South Carolina in Columbia on Dec. 4.
Head coach Wes Moore, junior center Elissa Cunane and fifth-year senior guard Raina Perez all answered questions following the win.
Here are the videos from the postgame press conferences of Moore, Cunane and Perez:
Head coach Wes Moore
Junior center Elissa Cunane
Fifth-year senior guard Raina Perez
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook