{{ timeAgo('2021-02-01 20:42:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: Wes Moore and NC State players after win over No. 1 Louisville

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack women's basketball defeated No. 1 Louisville on the road Monday night.

The Wolfpack (12-1, 7-1 ACC) has now defeated the top-ranked team in the country twice this season. The first was a 54-46 victory over then-ranked No. 1 South Carolina in Columbia on Dec. 4.

Head coach Wes Moore, junior center Elissa Cunane and fifth-year senior guard Raina Perez all answered questions following the win.

Here are the videos from the postgame press conferences of Moore, Cunane and Perez:

NC State Wolfpack basketball Wes Moore
NC State head coach Wes Moore's squad has defeated the No. 1 team in the country twice in 2020-21. (The Associated Press)

Head coach Wes Moore 

Junior center Elissa Cunane

Fifth-year senior guard Raina Perez

——

