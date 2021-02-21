 WATCH: Wes Moore and NC State players after 82-63 win over North Carolina
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-21 13:45:33 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: Wes Moore and NC State players after 82-63 win over North Carolina

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State defeated UNC 82-63 Sunday to advance to 15-2 overall and 10-2 in ACC play.

Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore, sophomore wing Jakia Brown-Turner and senior forward Kayla Jones all answered questions from media members following the win.

Here's what they had to say about the game:

NC State Wolfpack women's basketball Kayla Jones
Senior forward Kayla Jones scored 18 points in the second half of NC State's 82-63 win over North Carolina Sunday. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)

Head coach Wes Moore 

Sophomore wing Jakia Brown-Turner

Senior forward Kayla Jones

