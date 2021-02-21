WATCH: Wes Moore and NC State players after 82-63 win over North Carolina
NC State defeated UNC 82-63 Sunday to advance to 15-2 overall and 10-2 in ACC play.
Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore, sophomore wing Jakia Brown-Turner and senior forward Kayla Jones all answered questions from media members following the win.
Here's what they had to say about the game:
Head coach Wes Moore
Sophomore wing Jakia Brown-Turner
Senior forward Kayla Jones
