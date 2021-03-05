NC State Wolfpack women's basketball defeated Virginia Tech 68-55 Friday night in the quarterfinals of the 2021 ACC Tournament.

The Wolfpack (18-2, 12-2 ACC) will play the winner of the Georgia Tech-Clemson game in the semifinals Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Greensboro Coliseum on ACC Network.

Head coach Wes Moore and junior center Elissa Cunane answered questions following the win.

Here are the videos from the postgame press conferences: