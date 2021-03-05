 WATCH: Wes Moore and Elissa Cunane after Virginia Tech win
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-05 19:40:22 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: Wes Moore and Elissa Cunane after Virginia Tech win

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

NC State Wolfpack women's basketball defeated Virginia Tech 68-55 Friday night in the quarterfinals of the 2021 ACC Tournament.

The Wolfpack (18-2, 12-2 ACC) will play the winner of the Georgia Tech-Clemson game in the semifinals Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Greensboro Coliseum on ACC Network.

Head coach Wes Moore and junior center Elissa Cunane answered questions following the win.

Here are the videos from the postgame press conferences:

NC State Wolfpack basketball Elissa Cunane
NC State center Elissa Cunane led all scorers with a season-high 27 points in the Wolfpack's 68-55 win over Virginia Tech. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)

Head coach Wes Moore 

Junior center Elissa Cunane

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}