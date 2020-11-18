 WATCH: Tanner Ingle and Daniel Joseph Wednesday presser
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-18 13:08:56 -0600') }} football Edit

WATCH: Tanner Ingle and Daniel Joseph Wednesday presser

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack football junior safety Tanner Ingle and fifth-year senior defensive end Daniel Joseph answered questions from media members Wednesday ahead of the Pack's ninth game this season against No. 21 Liberty this Saturday in Carter-Finley Stadium.

NC State (5-3, 5-3 ACC) is coming off of a 38-22 win over Florida State.

Here are videos from Ingle and Joseph's availability:

Junior safety Tanner Ingle

Fifth-year senior defensive end Daniel Joseph

