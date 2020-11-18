WATCH: Tanner Ingle and Daniel Joseph Wednesday presser
NC State Wolfpack football junior safety Tanner Ingle and fifth-year senior defensive end Daniel Joseph answered questions from media members Wednesday ahead of the Pack's ninth game this season against No. 21 Liberty this Saturday in Carter-Finley Stadium.
NC State (5-3, 5-3 ACC) is coming off of a 38-22 win over Florida State.
Here are videos from Ingle and Joseph's availability:
Junior safety Tanner Ingle
Fifth-year senior defensive end Daniel Joseph
