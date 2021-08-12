WATCH: Tanner Ingle and Bryson Speas update fall camp progress
NC State junior starting safety Tanner Ingle and redshirt junior offensive lineman Bryson Speas, who is competing to start at right tackle, met with the media Thursday afternoon to discuss the progress from fall camp.
Watch the videos from the Zoom calls below.
