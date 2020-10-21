NC State Wolfpack football junior nose tackle Alim McNeill and redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson answered questions from media members Wednesday as the team prepares for game six against UNC this weekend in Kenan Memorial Stadium.

The Pack (4-1, 4-1 ACC) has won three straight ACC games and made its first appearance of the season in the AP Top 25 Poll coming in at No. 23.

Here is video from the availability: