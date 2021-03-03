WATCH: NC State women's basketball players ahead of ACC Tournament
NC State Wolfpack women's basketball junior center Elissa Cunane, senior guard Kai Crutchfield and sophomore wing Jakia Brown-Turner answered questions from media members Wednesday in a Zoom press availability ahead of the 2021 ACC Tournament.
The Pack (17-2, 12-2 ACC) earned the No. 2 seed and will face the winner of the 7-10 game between Virginia Tech and Miami at 6:30 p.m. in Greensboro Coliseum on ACC Network.
Here is the video of the Wolfpack players from Wednesday:
Junior center Elissa Cunane
Senior guard Kai Crutchfield
Sophomore wing Jakia Brown-Turner
