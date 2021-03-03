 WATCH: NC State women's basketball players ahead of ACC Tournament
WATCH: NC State women's basketball players ahead of ACC Tournament

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
NC State Wolfpack women's basketball junior center Elissa Cunane, senior guard Kai Crutchfield and sophomore wing Jakia Brown-Turner answered questions from media members Wednesday in a Zoom press availability ahead of the 2021 ACC Tournament.

The Pack (17-2, 12-2 ACC) earned the No. 2 seed and will face the winner of the 7-10 game between Virginia Tech and Miami at 6:30 p.m. in Greensboro Coliseum on ACC Network.

Here is the video of the Wolfpack players from Wednesday:

NC State Wolfpack women's basketball
NC State women's basketball will look to win back-to-back ACC Tournament championships for the first time in program history this week. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)

Junior center Elissa Cunane

Senior guard Kai Crutchfield 

Sophomore wing Jakia Brown-Turner 

