WATCH: NC State veterans talk senior seasons
NC State sixth-year senior tight end Dylan Parham and senior corner Chris Ingram both feel that they have something to prove this year, but they also understand their roles as leaders in their respective position groups.
Below are video from their meeting with the media Monday afternoon.
