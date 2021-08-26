WATCH: Starting quarterback Devin Leary previews his return
Set to make his return to Carter-Finley Stadium in one week for the first time since breaking his leg last season against Duke, NC State redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary talked with the media.
You can watch that interview below.
