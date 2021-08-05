WATCH: NC State Wolfpack football starters discuss season
NC State football held its first day of fall camp Wednesday ahead of the 2021 season, which begins with a home game against South Florida on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Wolfpack redshirt freshman cornerback Shyheim Battle, redshirt freshman nose tackle C.J. Clark and sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight, all of whom are projected starters, answered questions from the media Thursday.
Here are the videos from their availability:
Sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight
Redshirt freshman cornerback Shyheim Battle
Redshirt freshman defensive tackle C.J. Clark
