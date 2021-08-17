WATCH: NC State playmakers Ricky Person and Devin Carter preview season
Junior running back Ricky Person Jr. and redshirt sophomore receiver Devin Carter are two of NC State's most prominent playmakers on offense.
Person ran 147 times for 643 yards and four scores in 2020 while Carter caught 29 passes for 477 yards and two touchdowns.
The two met with the media Tuesday afternoon, and you can view them below.
