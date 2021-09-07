WATCH: NC State starters Isaiah Moore, Dylan McMahon preview Saturday
Two of NC State starters met with the media Tuesday — redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore and redshirt freshman offensive guard Dylan McMahon — to discuss Saturday's showdown at Mississippi State from the SEC.
Watch their press conferences below.
