 WATCH: NC State Wolfpack football players Isaiah Moore, Dylan McMahon talk Mississippi State
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-07 13:33:02 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: NC State starters Isaiah Moore, Dylan McMahon preview Saturday

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Two of NC State starters met with the media Tuesday — redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore and redshirt freshman offensive guard Dylan McMahon — to discuss Saturday's showdown at Mississippi State from the SEC.

Watch their press conferences below.

