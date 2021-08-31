WATCH: NC State stars Payton Wilson and Emeka Emezie preview opener
Two of NC State's most prominent players, redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson and senior receiver Emeka Emezie, talked with the media Tuesday ahead of the season opener against South Florida on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh (televised by ACC Network).
Watch their press conferences below.
