WATCH: NC State defenders Vi Jones and Devan Boykin PCs
In the absence of four defensive starters being out for the season now, redshirt junior linebacker Vi Jones and freshman safety Devan Boykin are two players that will have to step up for the Wolfpack.
Both met with the media Wednesday.
Watch their press conferences below.
