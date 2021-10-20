WATCH: NC State defenders respond to Miami QB's comments
This week, Miami freshman starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke expressed his confidence that the NC State defense could not stop the Hurricanes' offense.
Today, freshman corner Aydan White, sophomore defensive end Savion Jackson and redshirt senior defensive end Daniel Joseph responded to that and more while meeting with the media.
Watch their press conferences below.
