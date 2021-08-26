 WATCH: NC State Wolfpack defense starters Derrek Pitts Jr., Daniel Joseph
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-26 12:51:54 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: NC State defense starters Derrek Pitts Jr., Daniel Joseph interviews

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Two projected starters on NC State's defense — Marshall transfer and redshirt junior defensive back Derrek Pitts Jr. and former Penn State transfer and sixth-year senior defensive end Daniel Joseph — met with the media Thursday afternoon, one week before the Pack's opener against South Florida.

Watch those interviews below and be sure to subscribe to The Wolfpacker's YouTube channel..

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}