WATCH: NC State defense starters Derrek Pitts Jr., Daniel Joseph interviews
Two projected starters on NC State's defense — Marshall transfer and redshirt junior defensive back Derrek Pitts Jr. and former Penn State transfer and sixth-year senior defensive end Daniel Joseph — met with the media Thursday afternoon, one week before the Pack's opener against South Florida.
Watch those interviews below and be sure to subscribe to The Wolfpacker's YouTube channel..
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook