WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts Monday presser
NC State Wolfpack basketball head coach Kevin Keatts answered questions from media members Monday along with the 14 other ACC head coaches in a league-wide Zoom press availability.
The Pack (6-1, 2-0 ACC) is set to face No. 19 Clemson (8-1, 2-1 ACC) on the road Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network.
Here is the video of Keatts from Monday:
Head coach Kevin Keatts
