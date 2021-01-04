 WATCH: NC State Wolfpack basketball head coach Kevin Keatts Monday presser
WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts Monday presser

Justin H. Williams
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack basketball head coach Kevin Keatts answered questions from media members Monday along with the 14 other ACC head coaches in a league-wide Zoom press availability.

The Pack (6-1, 2-0 ACC) is set to face No. 19 Clemson (8-1, 2-1 ACC) on the road Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network.

Here is the video of Keatts from Monday:

NC State Wolfpack basketball Kevin Keatts
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts' squad is 6-1 entering the new year of the 2020-21 college basketball season. (Ethan Hyman, The News & Observer)

Head coach Kevin Keatts

——

