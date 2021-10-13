WATCH: NC State starters Devin Leary, Drake Thomas and Jakeen Harris PCs
Ahead of Saturday's showdown at Boston College, three key NC State players met with the media: redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary, sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas and sophomore safety Jakeen Harris.
Watch their press conferences below.
