 WATCH: NC State signees Terquavion Smith and Breon Pass go head-to-head
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-01 09:56:55 -0600') }} basketball

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack basketball 2021 signees Terquavion Smith of Farmville (N.C.) Central High and Breon Pass of Reidsville (N.C.) Senior High went head-to-head in the third round of the 2A NCHSAA playoffs Saturday.

Farmville Central defeated Reidsville Senior 83-55 to advance to the semifinals of the playoffs.

Smith finished with 27 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block. Pass produced 26 points, five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block.

Here were the highlights from the game:

NC State Wolfpack basketball Terquavion Smith
NC State 2021 signee Terquavion Smith has taken Farmville Central to the semifinals of the 2A state playoffs for the third-straight season. (Justin Williams, The Wolfpacker)

{{ article.author_name }}