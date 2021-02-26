NC State Wolfpack basketball 2021 signee Terquavion Smith has taken Farmville Central High of Farmville (N.C.) to the 2A NCHSAA playoffs.

Farmville Central defeated South Granville High of Creedmoor (N.C.) 99-81 Thursday in the second round of the playoffs.

Smith led all scorers with 31 points. He also added five assists, four rebounds and one steal in the victory.

Smith went head-to-head in the game with another future ACC guard in South Granville's Bobby Pettiford, who is a Louisville signee.

Farmville Central will now face Reidsville (N.C.) Senior High in the third round of the playoffs on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7:00 p.m. Smith will get to face his fellow 2021 Wolfpack commit Breon Pass in the matchup.

Here are the highlights of Smith, who wears No. 1 in the yellow jersey, from Farmville Central's win over South Granville: