WATCH: NC State's Chandler Zavala and Porter Rooks
NC State redshirt senior offensive guard Chandler Zavala shared his unique journey from Fairmont State to the Wolfpack with the media on Tuesday.
Also, second-year freshman Porter Rooks talked about his progress from a promising rookie season and goals ahead.
You can view both of their Zoom calls below.
