WATCH: NC State's Chandler Zavala and Porter Rooks

 WATCH: NC State Wolfpack football players Chandler Zavala, Porter Rooks
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-24 13:53:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

NC State redshirt senior offensive guard Chandler Zavala shared his unique journey from Fairmont State to the Wolfpack with the media on Tuesday.

Also, second-year freshman Porter Rooks talked about his progress from a promising rookie season and goals ahead.

You can view both of their Zoom calls below.

