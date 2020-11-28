WATCH: NC State players Syracuse postgame
NC State advanced to 7-3 (6-3 ACC) on the season with a 36-29 win over Syracuse Saturday afternoon.
Redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman, redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas and redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson all answered questions from media members following the game.
Here is the video of all three Saturday:
Redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman
Redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas
Redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson
