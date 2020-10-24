WATCH: NC State players postgame after UNC loss
NC State dropped to 4-2 on the season with a 48-21 road loss to UNC Saturday.
Redshirt junior center Grant Gibson, sophomore running back Zonovan Knight and redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore all answered questions from media members following the loss.
Here is the video of all three Saturday:
Redshirt junior center Grant Gibson
Sophomore running back Zonovan Knight
Redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore
