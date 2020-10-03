WATCH: NC State players postgame after road win over No. 24 Pittsburgh
NC State won its first road game against a ranked opponent since 2017 with a 30-29 victory over No. 24 Pittsburgh in Heinz Field Saturday.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary, sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas and senior wide receiver Emeka Emezie all answered questions from media members following the win.
Here is the video of all three Saturday:
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary
Senior wide receiver Emeka Emezie
Sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas
