 WATCH: NC State players postgame after road win over No. 24 Pittsburgh
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-03 16:06:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
NC State won its first road game against a ranked opponent since 2017 with a 30-29 victory over No. 24 Pittsburgh in Heinz Field Saturday.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary, sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas and senior wide receiver Emeka Emezie all answered questions from media members following the win.

Here is the video of all three Saturday:

NC State Wolfpack football Emeka Emezie and Devin Carter
NC State senior wide receiver Emeka Emezie celeberate with redshirt sophomore Devin Carter following Emezie's game-winning touchdown catch with 23 seconds remaining. (ACC Football)

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary 

Senior wide receiver Emeka Emezie

Sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas

——

