WATCH: NC State players postgame after Miami loss
NC State dropped to 4-3 (4-3 ACC) on the season with a 44-41 loss to Miami Friday night.
Redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman, sophomore running back Zonovan Knight and junior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams all answered questions from media members following the game.
Subscribe to The Wolfpacker Youtube Channel.
Here is the video of all three Friday night:
Redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman
Sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight
Junior nickel/safety Tyler Baker-Williams
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook