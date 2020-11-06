 WATCH: NC State players postgame after Miami loss
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-06 23:02:15 -0600') }} football

WATCH: NC State players postgame after Miami loss

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State dropped to 4-3 (4-3 ACC) on the season with a 44-41 loss to Miami Friday night.

Redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman, sophomore running back Zonovan Knight and junior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams all answered questions from media members following the game.

Here is the video of all three Friday night:

Redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman 

Sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight

Junior nickel/safety Tyler Baker-Williams

